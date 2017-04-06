Laois council's commissioned Portlaoise plan sets out vision for future - watch virtual tour here

The people of Portlaoise are being urged to have their say on a new vision of Portlaoise.

An outline of the Portlaoise Town Centre Public Realm Strategy was presented at a public meeting in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel. The plan, which was commissioned by Laois County Council, aims to reshape the town over the next decades with the by revitalising the area from Lyster Square, Main Street and across to the Railway Station.

A Vision for Portlaoise – A Strategy for a Better Town Centre was prepared by the consultants GVA et al. The council says it provides a proposed strategy, interventions, and policies including the following:

A ‘Shared Vision’ for Portlaoise Town Centre public spaces, parks, landscaping, walkways, traffic, transport, parking etc.



Key design interventions for urban spaces designated for enhancement,



Pedestrian priority linkages between the old and new areas of Town Centre and



A 3D model of Portlaoise Town Centre showing the existing town, the proposed interventions and the exposure and showcasing of the heritage assets.



Proposed policies and objectives and design manual.

The council and consultants who prepared the plan are are keen to continue to engage with not only those people living, working and employed within the study area but also the people residing in the wider town, businesses in the area, visitors etc.

A virtual movie represents an animation of proposed interventions made by a team of urban design, transport and heritage consultants.

Part 1 of the draft plan is available here

Part 2 of the draft plan is available here

The plan is also available for review at Laois County Council's HQ in Portlaoise.

If you wish to make a submission to “2040: A Portlaoise Vision”

Please submit by Email to; brian.maher@gva.ie

Or by writing to Brian Maher at; GVA Planning, Seagrave House, 19-20 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2