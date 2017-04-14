WATCH
Good Friday in Portlaoise - maybe the last day ever of shut pubs in the Laois county town?
It was all quiet on Portlaoise as the town's pubs were all shut for what could be the last Good Friday Closing ever in Ireland
There was little sign of life on Good Friday in Portlaoise's pubs as closing day kicked in.
The town's chippers were doing a brisk trade and the only one at work at the pubs was tradesman Kevin from Cherrygarth on a ladder painting the outside of the Welcome Inn.
But seeing as 2017 could be the final day of the ban, the Leinster Express decided to record the ending of the historic prohibition.
