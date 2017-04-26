Grand National Champ Our Duke comes home a hero to Coolrain in Laois

Irish Grand National Winner Our Duke is sure to get a big Laois welcome when he comes home to Laois over the May Bank Holiday weekend when the Cooper Clan bring their hero home to Coorain.

For a few years everyone knew that Sloane Cooper had a few decent race horses but on Easter week there was a buzz about Coolrain like never before and on Easter Monday morning many locals made their way to the local Bookies with confidence.

If it was boxing the referee would have stopped the fight so much in control was the winner. Coolrain has seen many celebrations down the years but Monday night was right up there with the best, while Richie Kavanagh was blasting out” Aon Focal Eile” in the Community centre in Camross village down in Coolrain the recording of the race was shown numerous times and the celebrations lasted all week.

Down the years Camross people would have had their favourites in the Grand National since the days of Pat Taffe and Fred Winter with “Mr What” Dawn Run, Red Rum, little did they ever dream they would have their very own winner and bred local as well.

All week the Cooper homestead in Rossnaclonagh has been the focus of attention but Sloane and company took it all in their stride.

There is more to come and plans for the moment are that the great horse will parade down Main Street, Coolrain on Bank Holiday Monday May 1st.