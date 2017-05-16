Laois - Dublin train users face disruption due to Irish Rail upgrade work

Laois rain users can expect reduced train services on Saturday May 20 as Irish Rail carry out upgrade works on lines into Heuston Station Dublin.

Customers using our services to and from Heuston, and all connecting services are advised to re-check your times before travelling on affected dates.

Iarnród Éireann says it is continuing its programme of line improvement works on the Dublin to Cork line, focusing this year on the section between Hazelhatch and Thurles.

To facilitate these works, there will be service changes on selected Saturdays this year. Works will not take place during the peak tourism and sporting season of August, or on Saturdays of other major events i.e. sporting and concerts etc. There will be some minor modifications to service arrangements subject to precise work locations as the project proceeds.

On Saturday 20th May Portlaoise commuter services will operate hourly between Dublin Heuston and Newbridge only, with additional services as follows:

7:20am Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston

10:10pm Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise

11:10pm Dublin Heuston to Kildare

There will be no other commuter services between Portlaoise, Kildare and Dublin Heuston. However customers travelling to/from Portlaoise, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare and Newbridge will be served by Intercity trains.

On Saturday 20th May, 3rd, 10th June and 1st July Laois commuters will be affected by some

Dublin Heuston and Cork services will operate every hour in each direction with altered timings.

Dublin Heuston and Limerick services will operate every hour, connecting to/from all Dublin Heuston and Cork services at Limerick Junction.

Meanwhile, on Saturday 20th May services between Galway and Dublin Heuston, some of which which stop at Portarlington, will operate with some minor time changes.

Irish Rail says the annual investment of €10 million in line improvements will lead to higher reliability, smoother running of trains and with other works deliver consistent 160kph speeds (100 mph). This will deliver journey time improvements for customers.

