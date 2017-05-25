Portlaoise children marching to O'Moore Park for GAA Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals

Holy Family Portlaoise in fine voice as they parade to Laois GAA's HQ, O'Moore Park

The streets of Portlaoise were ringing with songs and chants today as hundreds of children marched to O'Moore Park for the Laois GAA Cumann na mBunscol hurling finals.

Children from the Holy Family National School in Portlaoise made plenty of noise backing their players on the way to the games on Thursday.