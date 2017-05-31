WATCH: Leinster Express gets a blooming great makeover

Downtown Portlaoise and Laois County Council brighten the town with hanging baskets

The Leinster Express building got a makeover this afternoon when hanging baskets were erected outside the offices.

The new decorations brightening up the main street are thanks to an initiative between Downtown Portlaoise and Laois County Council.

The initiative is supported by Laois Tidy Towns.

Downtown Portlaoise was set up to help support traders in Portlaoise.