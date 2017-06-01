WATCH: Message from country music star Nathan Carter ahead of Ballyroan Festival

The video is building huge excitement around the event

Country music sensation Nathan Carter has taken to Facebook to show his enthusiasm at headlining the Ballyroan 2017 festival this Bank Holiday weekend.

In this video published by the Ballyroan 2017 Facebook page, Nathan announces "myself and my band are going to be playing at this years Ballyroan Festival on Sunday June 4th".

The act are set to headline the Sunday night with support by the ever popular Lisa McHugh.

The video has been viewed over 32,000 times as excitement builds for the festival weekend.

Ballyroan 2017 is a two day country music festival taking place in the village on June 3rd and 4th.

Carlow native Derek Ryan will headline Saturday night with support from Ireland's newest country music star Cliona Hagan.

Ryan also took to Facebook to share his enthusiasm for the big festival weekend.

Doors open at 7pm on both nights. On Saturday night Cliona Hagan is on at 8.30pm and Derek Ryan will take to the stage at 10.45pm.

On Sunday night Lisa McHugh kicks off at 8.30pm ahead of Nathan Carter at 10.45pm.