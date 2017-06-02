Watch: Laois Rose says a big thank you ahead of trip to Tralee

The 2017 Laois Rose of Tralee, Maeve Dunne, was in Laois Shopping Centre today to thank the Centre who were the main sponsor of the Laois Rose selection night.

"It is fantastic to have them on board so I am just here to do a bit of a meet and greet with all the shops to say thanks for the ongoing support throughout the year," Maeve explained.

The Parlour hair and beauty salon in the shopping centre have sponsored Maeve's hair and makeup for her year as Rose.

"I am very lucky to have them on board, it's fantastic. I wouldn't be the greatest with hair or makeup so having them is brilliant and it saves a lot of money," she said.

The Mountmellick native has been very busy since being crowned the Laois Rose, working in Dublin from Monday to Friday she travels to Laois every weekend for local events.

"It is strange because I am still Maeve at the back of it all, I might be the Laois Rose but I am still Maeve, all I can do is be myself and smile. I am excited and happy and grateful."

There is a lot to organise for travelling to Tralee in August, the preparations are underway from paperwork to finding dresses.

"I am just going to try and take it in my stride and not get too worried about it. It is there to be enjoyed and that is what I plan on doing. I am excited for it."

Maeve said that her favourite moment of being a Rose so far has been going back to her old school, Mountmellick Community School, to present awards for their awards night.

"It is ten years since I left the school and I hadn't been back in that time so it was just a bit surreal to go back as the Laois Rose. I said a few words and I got to meet all my old teachers and they were so excited for me, it was really good fun and I was so honoured to be asked to go back," she beamed.

The 2017 Laois Rose Co-ordinator Lynn Moloney said that Maeve has had "phenomenal" support from Laois so far which is important in her journey to Tralee.

"It is important that everybody knows that the structure of the Rose of Tralee changed last year, the regional competition is no longer in place and now all 65 girls get to experience the whole rose tour which is really exciting for them and they all get to go to Tralee. It is hugely important that Maeve has the support of Laois behind her," Ms Moloney explained.