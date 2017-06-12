Mountmellick Yarn Bombers launch early attack to wow Tidy Towns judges

Mountmellick in Laois awoke yesterday to a town bedecked in colourful woolly creations, thanks to the town's yarnbombers.

For the fourth year, the crafty members of Yarn Bombing Mountmellick have launched an art attack on the town, and this year it came unexpectedly early.

"Surprise! We have thrown a little curve ball this year by yarnbombing early. There's method to our madness though- this year we decided to coincide with the National Judging of the Tidy Towns Competition. The Mountmellick Tidy Towns Committee work so hard and we want to give them every chance to score a few more points. So, here we are!," the group have proclaimed on their facebook page.

Visitors are already stopping to take photos and tour the fun artworks, that will stay in place for just a few weeks.

New Zealand couple James Davies and Lynn McCowan are over visiting Lynn's sister Fiona, a Scot living in Mountmellick.

"It's brilliant. We took the car and went right around the town. It's just mad, pixies in the trees. We've seen it done in Australia too," said Lynn.

The ladies arose at 5am on a wild and windy Sunday June 11, and got busy tying their artworks to trees, railings and benches. This year the Methodist church has got a yarnbomb fairy village, with fairies up in the trees, while Mountmellick Community School features stunning knitted shops by Dee and Nora, with the message to 'shop local'.

"This is our reminder to you all to shop local! Spend where you live & keep our town vibrant," said the group founder Nina Horan.

The town's library is worth a visit too, with woolly flowerpots decorating the railings, while outside the primary schools, knitted 'angry birds' are stuck on every post. Mountmellick ICA too were in on the bombing, and their HQ is bedecked with crocheted bunting and more.

There is more to come throughout this week thanks to the busy fingers of dedicated Yarn Bombers, with a special creation parking up outside Mountmellick Arts Centre today, Monday, by sisters Trish and Doris.

Nina urges everyone to do their own bit of yarnbombing and tidying to show the town at its best to Tidy Towns judges.

"Remember, these next two weeks are crucial to Mountmellick Tidy Towns So, play your part," she says.

They are asking people to tag their photos online with #ybmm17.