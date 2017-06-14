WATCH: Laois siblings open up about tragic death of brother on RTÉ's Missing You

Two Laois siblings will appear on an emotional episode of the RTÉ show Missing You this evening to open up about the sudden death of their younger brother.

Romy and Cole Delaney are from a large family in Ballylinan, which was touched by the tragic death of their younger brother Fionn, who died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage on October 4, 2015.

Fionn was just about to turn 19 when he died.

Fionn's sister Romy was unable to make it home before her little brother passed away as she was heavily pregnant at the time.

In the short clip released to preview the show, Romy and Cole discuss the 61 hours that changed the course of their family life forever.

"I forgot how much hope we had, oh my God, we had so much hope," says Romy.

They discuss the night Fionn passed away and the call Romy received to tell her the awful news.

As they talk through their memories of the difficult time on Skype, Cole recalls what his father said to him when they thought that Fionn was going to pull through.

"I remember dad saying to me 'sure what's a few years of physio therapy, you know, as long as we get him back'."

Missing You is a series based on the Skype calls shared between family members across the world and tonight's episode features the Laois brother and sister discussing the grief they have experienced since the sudden loss of their brother.

The show airs on RTÉ One at 8.30pm on Wednesday June 14.