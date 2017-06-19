Portlaoise Garda belts out Killers 'Mr Brightside' on Main Street

The hot weather had everyone in good form in Portlaoise last Saturday night, not least local Gardaí.

While standing on patrol on the Main Street, two young Gardaí were approached by an energetic Noel Kelly, lead singer with The Jury, who had popped out on the street with his microphone while belting out The Killers hit 'Mr Brightside'.

Encouraged by Noel, one Gardaí couldn't resist joining in with Noel, to the delight and cheers of the customers sitting outside Sally's.

Customer Andy Doran managed to catch the moment on video, posting it online with the title "just a normal night in Portlaoise".

It has since gone viral across Ireland today, with over 50k views already, and lots of praise for everyone involved.