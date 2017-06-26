HIGHLIGHTS: Watch the best bits of the Old Fort Quarter Festival

The Old Fort Quarter Festival has come to an end for its second year and Main Street, Portlaoise has re-opened for traffic.

The street was closed off on Friday afternoon as the three day festival got underway and it is estimated that up to 4,000 people gathered to celebrate on each night of the weekend.

It was a busy and exciting weekend with a genuine buzz in the town for businesses and the local people.

The history and heritage of Portlaoise was at the heart of the Old Fort Festival, activities like archery, medieval re-enactments and shield making were a huge hit with children and adults alike.

Food stalls brought a new element to the growing festival which really allowed families to spend the entire day in the town relaxing and having fun.

The queue for crepes never eased all weekend!

The live music scene is buzzing in Portlaoise most weekends of the year, however the Old Fort Festival took this to a new level.

Acts played on a huge stage on Friday evening and all day and night on Saturday and Sunday entertaining the crowds.

Have a look at our highlights video to see the huge crowds that gathered and just some of the fun that was had in Portlaoise this weekend.

Read more about the Old Fort Festival weekend here.

