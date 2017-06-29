BREAKING: Three Laois men jailed over violent incident in which garda car was rammed

Three Laois men have been jailed arising from a incident in which a number of gardaí were hospitalised after a stolen jeep rammed two garda cars.

Before Portlaoise Circuit Court today (Thursday, July 29) were Thomas McInerney, (41), Twomey Park, Mountmellick, his brother Gerard McInerney, (39), Moonbaun Close, Mountrath and their cousin William McInerney, (37), Newline Close, Mountrath. All of the men originally hail from the Mountrath area.

All three have previously pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, namely a trailer, and the unauthorised taking of an MPV, at Cloncourse, Mountrath, on July 12, 2016.

In addition, Thomas McInerney pleaded to guilty to two further counts of having possession of stolen property (a bolt cutter and a white hacksaw); William McInerney pleaded guilty to one further count of the same (a nail bar and wire cutters); and Gerard McInerney pleaded guilty to one further count of having possession of stolen property (snips and a wooden claw hammer).

The three men have been in custody since their arrest in July 2016.

MORE DETAILS LATER