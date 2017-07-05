WATCH: Music Generation Laois entertain the Taoiseach and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

Music Generation Laois' Trad Orchestra entertained the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at a State Dinner in Dublin Castle on Tuesday night.

The Dinner, attended by 150 guests and dignitaries, was hosted by the Taoiseach in honour of the Canadian PM's visit to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar greeted Mr Trudeau and his wife Sophie in the castle courtyard before bringing them both inside to St Patrick’s Hall where the dinner was held.

It is the connections between people that have made Ireland and Canada such strong and lasting friends, Mr Trudeau told the assembled guests.