Portlaoise kids sell homemade lemonade, smoothies and sweet kebabs for local homeless charity

If you need a quick sugar hit, head to Main Street Portlaoise this lunchtime and help out a charity in the process.

Sweet kebabs, homemade lemonade, smoothies and fruit jelly pots have been made and are on sale by local children at their stall outside Kavanagh's Pub.

Their stand is in aid of the charity Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) which feeds the homeless on Dublin's streets every weekend.

The children are part of a business and technology summer camp, run by Alan Ryan in Kavanagh's on Main Street.

"The kids have created their own business and today they are selling their products. We are here till 2pm and all profits go to PATH," he explained.

Anna O'Connell is one of the little business people.

"It's good, we have even sold out of sweets so we are making more now," she said.

Get there quick to grab a treat and support a great Laois charity.