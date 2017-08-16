Mrs. Brown's Boys star fundraises for Billy's World

Mrs Browns boys star, Fiona O'Carroll walks from Cork to Belfast in 13 stages to raise funds to Billy's World charity.

Fiona began her walk in Cork on the 11th of August and will finish in Belfast, ten days later on the 23rd.

She made her way through Portlaoise today as part of her 260 mile route in total with each stage 20 miles long.

Permission has been granted for a new holiday park for children with special needs on the grounds of the Killenard Golf Course, despite mass objections to the plans from local residents who claimed the development would be totally unsuitable for the area.

Billy Byrne National Children’s Charity Ltd, has been given the greenlight by Laois County Council to build Billy’s World, a play centre for children of all abilities, at The Heritage Resort in Killenard.