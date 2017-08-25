Conor McGregor Vs Floyd Mayweather: from Laois to Las Vegas #maymac

Watch Conor McGregor when he came to Portlaoise in his early MMA career, showing the fighting potential that sees him take on Floyd Mayweather this Saturday in Las Vegas

A young Conor McGregor came to fight in Portlaoise in 2010, just two years into his MMA career.

Watch as he puts in a tough performance beating his opponent, to cheers from the crowd.

Tipperary MMA fighter Colin Meagher videoed the fight, and posted it online in 2012.

"Conor McGregor like two years ago in Portlaoise, found it on my phone," he wrote.

He got a comment from Conor McGregor on the post.

"Mad scene that was" he said.

McGregor's comment received just four likes at the time, a far cry from the notoriety he now enjoys.

The MMA fighter was rumoured to be in Portlaoise earlier this year when his customised SUV was spotted in the town, see story here

McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather this Saturday night in a money match in Las Vegas.