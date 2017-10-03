Rising Portlaoise star to play local gig

Rising young Portlaoise musician, 16-year-old Curtis Walsh is set to play a free gig in Kavanaghs next week, which promises to be an ideal chance to experience the exceptional talent of this musical prodigy.

Originally from Clondalkin in Dublin, Curtis moved with his parents and family to County Laois at a young age from where he began to grow a solid a fanbase by playing local gigs and entering various competitions.

Curtis, who attends the Academy of Popular Music in Cork, represented Laois at the Irish Youth Music Awards, and is the youngest person ever to have played at the Electric Picnic.

Check out this video of Curtis performing his original track, ‘Million Dollar Shakes’, at the launch of an exhibition of work in the Dunamaise Arts Centre in March this year. His mum, Rhoda, was one of eight local women whose work featured in the exhibition, ‘Window of Opportunity’.

Curtis will be playing in Kavanaghs at 9.30pm next Thursday, October 12.