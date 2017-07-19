Ed Sheeran collaborators Beoga in Portlaoise this weekend at Music Generation trad fest

The Music Generation Laois Summer Programme 2017 have an incredible line up this weekend including Ed Sheeran collaborators set to perform in Portlaoise.

The action packed weekend gets underway with a Trad Summer School running from 21-23 July.

Trad Orchestra is set to take place Friday 21 July, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8 pm.

On Saturday, 22 July, Courtyard at Kavanaghs, Main St, Portlaoise hosts Trad band Beoga who famously collaborated with the musical phenomenon Ed Sheeran to co-write the massive hit 'Galway Girl' and also is featured on other tracks such as 'Nancy Mulligan' from his new album 'Divide'.

The band Beoga which translates as 'lively' in the Irish tongue holds through to its name and is fuelled by the twin dueling accordions of Damian McKee and multi-instrumentalist Seán Óg Graham, pianist Liam Bradley, four times All-Ireland bodhrán champion Eamon Murray and vocalist and fiddler Niamh Dunne.

"They're called Beoga," said Sheeran. "They're from Northern Ireland; they are really, really talented. They came to my house to stay and we made some songs. Two of them have made the record. It's jammy, it's folky."

Finishing out the weekend in the Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre, Tower Hill at 3 pm is the Student & Tutor Concert on Sunday 23 July.

The finale concert will showcase performances by students from the Summer School.