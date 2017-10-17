Watch Ophelia Clean-up: Laois Fire Service on Main Street Portlaoise

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service was on Main Street Portlaoise just after 12pm on Tuesday, October 17.

Workers repaired a concrete ridgecap that had broken during Hurricane Ophelia and was hanging from a roof on the building beside Bank of Ireland.

Portlaoise Hydrolic Platform was used to removed the piece of concrete ridecap.

Traffic was held up on the street for a couple of minutes but one member of the Fire Service said it was all done very quickly.

Emergency services are working around the clock to clean up after Hurricane Ophelia.

Some people in Laois are still without power and water.