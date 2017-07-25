Back to the Future in Portarlington as DeLorean supercar visits Laois Offaly town

Car lovers and movie buffs can travel 'Back to the Future' when one of the famous DeLorean cars visits Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border during Heritage Week.

The DeLorean DMC-12 was an Iconic sports car manufactured in Belfast by John DeLorean's Motor Company for the American market from 1981–83.

The car was famous for its gull-wing doors and external brushed stainless steel body panels. It became widely known and iconic for its appearance. A modified version featured as a time machine in the Back to the Future films staring Michael J Fox as Marty McFly.

About 9,000 DMC-12s were made before production halted in early 1983. While the cars were not universally admired at the time, the DeLorean has since become classic helped in no small way by the Hollywood blockbuster.

See the car for yourself in all its glory at the Portarlington Library During Heritage Week. The car will be on show from 10am to 5pm on Friday, August 25.

Heritage Week runs from August 19 to 27.

