Laois chef Michael Onalimi is flipping excited about being in the top seven of the Nissan Next Generation competition

It's not just tasty sauces that Mountmellick chef Michael Onalimi is good at, he is clearly pretty good at backflips too.

The founder of Flavour Safari, Ireland's first African inspired sauce range, is on a flipping high, after a wave of public votes have put him in the top seven to win a new Nissan for a year to promote his business.

Michael is one of 19 finalists, the only Laois man, in the Nissan Generation Next program, which gives the top ten with the most votes, a brand new, taxed and insured Nissan to drive for a year as part of the innovative Nissan Generation Next ambassador programme.

Michael Onalimi is originally from Nigeria, now settled in Mountmellick, Laois with his locally born wife and their children. His sauces are made locally. Flavour Safari is already a proud Food Academy Producer with Super Valu and Michael is currently working on securing new store listings across the country and on exporting his range of sauces into the U.K.

More on Michael here.

There are still two days of heated voting left, so bring it home for the bubbly Laois man and get voting.

To vote for Michael, click here. An email address is necessary.