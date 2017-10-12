Watch a rousing performance in Mountmellick by trad band Rake the Ashes who return to Laois this month

Mountmellick always remembers its own and that is why traditional Irish band Rake The Ashes will get a special welcome at their return gig.

The Dublin fourpiece ballad band features talented singer and bouzouki player Fran Deffew, son of the late Noel and Bridie Deffew who lived in St Joseph's Terrace.

The band will return on October 28 at 8.30pm to perform a rousing gig in Mountmellick Arts Centre, where last they played to a full house in April. See video.

"We welcome the lads back for another brilliant night of song & craic. Anybody who saw these lads last time will tell you its one not to be missed," say organisers.

The band are looking forward to the night as well.

"We played here a few months ago and it was an amazing night. If anyone is around Mountmellick on 28th October try get to this, the sound in this place is amazing," they said.

Tickets at €10 are on sale from the Arts office (057)-8697600 or in O Horain's shop across the road.

Watch Rake the Ashes play 'The Auld Triangle' which features on their album 'The Pitman's Pay'

