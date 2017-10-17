Watch Laois teen Larissa Wisely striking theatrical makeup talent

A teenager from Laois is making waves by sharing videos of her talent for theatrical makeup online.

Larissa Wisely is a 14-year-old from Rosenallis who wants to hone her makeup skills over the coming years so she can some day make a living from doing theatrical makeup professionally.

The Clonaslee College student has already completed a makeup application course in Tullamore last year. She hopes to start doing her theatrical makeup for other people soon so that she can save to go to LA College of Creative Arts in Dublin when she finishes school.

Speaking to the Leinster Express, Larissa said that she tries to practice every day and her favourite kind of makeup to do involves gore.

“I love gore and zombies, I do a lot of blood and gore inspired makeup. I do it on myself and my friends, if they had a party I would do it on my friends.

“I would love to start doing it on other people if they had parties, events or festivals. I have been asked to do makeup at a festival in Mountmellick this month which is great.

Other than one makeup course she did last year, Larissa is self-taught through online video tutorials.

“I taught myself, I watch videos of other people but I like to experiment and I usually come up with my own original creations.

“I sent a Snapchat to a girl in America who does great makeup and she actually sent me a message back, she makes a living out of makeup and I really want to do that too,” Larissa said.

Larissa said that there is a market for creative, theatrical makeup all year round and not just at times like Halloween.

“I stock up on supplies at Halloween because that is when all of the good equipment goes on sale and use it all year. My Mam buys me cases of latex which is used to make special effects.

“Last Christmas I did a candy cane elf and I made it like my skin was coming off and candy canes were underneath,” she said.

The Junior Cert student was nervous about sharing her talent with the world online at first but with support from her family, particularly her Nanny, Kitty Creighton, she made the move and never looked back.

“I was a bit nervous sharing the videos on Facebook but my Nanny said to look at it like it was a good challenge. My Mam posted them online for me at first and got an amazing response. Loads of people were liking and commenting, then I thought if that was the response why hide it,” Larissa said.

Larissa has now started her own makeup page on Facebook since she has gotten the confidence to make and share more videos. Her mother Gemma and her sisters Alannah and Pearl are a huge support to her.

The makeup industry, especially online, is a very busy market at the moment but Larissa is confident that she is original, comes up with her own creative ideas and has the talent to stand out from the crowd.

“It is hard to stand out so I try my best to practice every single day to get better and to come up with new ideas,” she said.

Watch these videos of Larissa creating theatrical, special effects makeup looks.

Congratulations to such a young girl from Laois sharing her talent with the world.