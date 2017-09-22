Hudson Taylor have recorded their new video in Laois!

The band of the moment in Ireland is Hudson Taylor, a dapper Irish folk duo from Dublin.

Brothers Harry and Alfie Hudson-Taylor wowed audiences at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, and again on The Late Late Show last week, singing their new hit song 'Feel It Again'.

Well they made the most of their time in Laois, as their video for their new song shows.

The lads wake up under a tree in the Cosby estate and take a walk along the Stradbally Steam railway before performing on the Hazelwood stage.

The superstitious among us might wonder if their chorus 'Let it rain, let it pour', had anything to do with the deluge that fell on the midlands and the ploughing championships over the past week. See the floods here.

Hudson Taylor begin a three month tour of Ireland and the UK this October. For more see their website here.