Watch What do you think of young Portlaoise boy Ricco McInerny's rapping skills?

Watch young Portlaoise boy Ricco McInerny rapping at the launch of Youth Work Laois 2017-2019 strategic plan.

Ricco started performing live in September when he attended the Youth Work Laois Youth Arts Platform.

The Youth Arts Platform evenings give young people a stage in a safe space to express themselves.

They support one another and these events have grown bigger and bigger.

This platform gives young people the confidence they need in shaping themselves and their talents.

