WATCH: Incredible drone footage of Offaly site coming together for Ploughing 2017

In less than two weeks time at the National Ploughing Championships of 2017 will kick off its three-day stint in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Over 350 competitors from every county in Ireland will compete in the actual ploughing at the event.

The National Ploughing Championships take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly from September 19-21.

The preparations are well underway for the largest outdoor event in Europe.

National Ploughing Championships has released this drone footage of the huge site being set up. The trackway being laid for attendees and exhibitors to move around the site is set to cost around €700,000.

Take a look at the work being done to bring this event together.

The National Ploughing Championships took to Facebook to share this post: "Amazing to see the site coming together so well and the construction of the massive 'Dome' marquee that will be home to 114 retail & business, house & home, food & beverage and lifestyle & tourism exhibitors throughout the 3 days of #Ploughing17"