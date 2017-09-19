Laois hurleys flying off the shelves at the ploughing championship

Cuddy Hurleys based in Meelick, Portlaoise are selling hurls at the ploughing this week.

Martin Cuddy said he is delighted to be at the ploughing with his hurleys after spending the last seven or eight months making them non-stop.

The Cuddy's brought 2,500 hurleys with them to the ploughing and there is a constant queue at their tent at row 36, block 3, stand 729.

The hurls are made from 100% Irish ash and people from all over the country are taking home a piece of Laois.

This is the Cuddy's third year at the ploughing championship.