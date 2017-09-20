#Ploughing17: Watch people try to win a new quad bike in manic game
The challenge seems simple. Step into their glass case and catch as many valued balls as possible
People are trying to win a new quad at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday.
The Irish Independent and their farming supplement, Farm Ireland, have teamed up to offer Ploughing goers the chance to win the prize.
The challenge is simple, step into their glass case and catch as many valued balls as possible.
A leaderboard is being kept with a winner being announced on Thursday and getting the keys to a state of the art quad bike.
