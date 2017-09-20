Watch: Laois pigs complete obstacle course in world record attempt at National Ploughing Championships

The Irish Pig Society is having great craic running an obstacle course for pigs at the ploughing championships.

These pigs from The Cremorgan Herd of Pedigree Duroc Pigs in Timahoe, Co. Laois have to be led through tunnels, over hurdles and weave between cones with the help from a team selected from the crowd.

Times are being kept for different teams completing the course for a world record speed to be set.

