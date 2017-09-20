Watch: Laois product Paddy O's Cereal at #Ploughing17 ahead of World Porridge Making Championship

Paddy O's Cereals is exhibiting throughout three days of the ploughing championships in the Local Enterprise Office representing Laois.

Paddy makes three varieties of granola including a protein granola made from oats that are grown in Portlaoise and the wider Laois area.

He is heading to Scotland in October representing Ireland in the World Porridge Making Competition.

He will be bringing pinhead oats all the way from Laois to compete in the competition against people from all over the world.