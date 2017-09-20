WATCH: Laois team win despite fall in Junior Hunt Chase at Ploughing 2017

A team from Laois prevailed in the early rounds of the Junior Hunt Chase at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore on Wednesday.

Despite an early fall, the brother and sister team of Adam and Hannah Flynn beat their Kildare rivals.

They looked to be too far behind when Adam took a tumble but a series of mistakes by Kildare, including a number of falls, allowed Hannah to make up the ground on her leg of the two part relay event.