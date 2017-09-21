#Watch: Huge queue to see Galway GAA star Joe Canning before 9am #ploughing17
The Galway hurler is always popular but this year it seems to have gone to another level
The queue to buy a Canning hurley and meet the GAA star hurler from Galway is out the door at the National Ploughing Championships.
Joe Canning fans don't wait around as this video of the queue was taken at 8.30am and a member of staff at Canning HQ said "wait till you see it at 1pm".
The Portumna man is fresh from celebrating his All-Ireland Hurling Final win with Galway.
