Watch: Laois woman is one of the top three Brown Bread Bakers in Ireland #ploughing17 @npaie

Laois woman Vivienne Rigney is one of the top three bakers in Ireland.

The Ballicmoyler woman finished third at the National Brown Bread Baking competition at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan Tullamore

Offaly woman, Anne Downey, has come second while Mary Conway from Sligo won the title outright.

The competition is held in conjunction with Aldi and the ICA. The three women were among 27 individual county winners to qualify for the Regional Final at ICA HQ in An Grianán Co. Louth in August 24th. The top eight winners there went on to the Ploughing Championships for the semi-finals and final in the Aldi Marquee.

This year’s prize pot was very generous, with the winner receiving at least €10,000 in profits whilst also having the prestige of selling their bread in Aldi stores nationwide. Second place will receive €1,000, €500 for third, €300 for fourth and the other semi-finalists will all get €200 each.