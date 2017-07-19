Torrential rain shower hits Portlaoise as Weather Warning remains active - #watch

Portlaoise has been hit by one of the heavy rain showers forecast in a weather warning issued by Met Éireann.

A mid summer torrential downpour hit the Laois town's main street on Wednesday afternoon, July 19.

The Status Yellow alert is for heavy showers or longer spells of rain with a high risk of thunder and localised flooding. Rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 20 to 35 mm to many areas.

The warning is valid to Wednesday 19 July 9pm.

It will be a bright and sunny start to Thursday but cloud will quickly build up through the morning time. Showers will become heavier by midday and they will continue to get more widespread through the afternoon. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Thursday night will be wet in many areas with heavy or prolonged showers with a risk of thunder and localised flooding. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Friday will be cool and mostly cloudy with further heavy showers and a continuing risk of thunder and localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with mostly moderate variable winds.

Saturday will be a brighter day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light variable breezes.

Sunday will be cloudier with heavier and more widespread showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light breezes.

Monday and Tuesday will be brighter with sunny spells and fewer showers. highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

Check out Met Éireann for more detailed forecast