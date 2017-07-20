Work starts to secure Portlaoise house gutted by fire #WATCH

Work has started on sealing off and securing a house gutted by fire in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council taken steps to secure the two-storey detached house in Esker Hill by erecting high metal fencing.

The Leinster Express understands that the council was able to move in as the house has now be declared derelict as a result of the blaze which engulfed the house last week.

The large vacant premises in Esker Hill went up in flames on July 11. A family who live across from the house say was always empty and attracted anti social behaviour many times in the past.

The windows and doors had been boarded up prior to the fire. Residents said their warnings had been ignored.

Laois Fire Service confirmed to the Leinster Express after the flames were extinguished that arson is suspected as the possible cause.

