Domestic violence 'evil' has no place in society says Laois TD and justice Minister #whatwouldyoudo

Domestic violence is an evil that has no place in society according to Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan

The Minister for Justice and Equality has thrown his support behind the new What Would You Do? Campaign through #mydoorsopen to highlight and raise awareness of domestic violence.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD said the campaign highlights the important role we as family, friends and colleagues have in helping to prevent domestic violence and in supporting those affected.

I am urging members of the public to please consult whatwouldyoudo.ie for information on ways to help and links to services.

As part of this public awareness campaign videos were filmed in Dublin featuring two simulated on-street scenes of domestic violence, one showing abuse against a woman and one showing abuse against a man.

Public reaction was captured on video to highlight the important role that third parties can play in addressing domestic violence. A website (www.whatwouldyoudo.ie) provides information on how people can intervene to help where it is safe and legal to do so.

Minister Flanagan concluded: "Domestic Violence is a pernicious evil that does not discriminate, it occurs in all social classes, genders, ethnic groups, cultures and among people of every educational background. It is often hidden and can have devastating physical, emotional and financial consequences. It is beholden on all of us to collectively say that such

evil has no place in our society and that it must stop."

The findings of the National Crime Council’s National Study of Domestic Abuse by Watsons and Parsons, (2005) show that 15 per cent of women and 6 per cent of men have experienced severely abusive behaviour from a partner in their lifetime.

It also found that 29 per cent of women and 26 per cent of men suffer domestic abuse when severe abuse and minor incidents are combined.