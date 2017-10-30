Watch Huge Halloween bonfire set alight a day early in Portlaoise

A huge bonfire was set alight on Monday night, October 30 in Portlaoise.

The outdoor fire looked like it had been piled high in preparation for Halloween.

This fire in St. Brigid's Place was burning at 10.30pm.

It is not known who lit the fire. One unit of Portlaoise Fire Brigade was in the area around 10.30pm but the fire was still burning at 11pm after the fire brigade had left.

A couple of people sat nearby enjoying the fire while a group of neighbours gathered together in the housing estate.

One resident said that the children were disappointed having collected material for the fire all week.