Watch Standing room only at meeting on the future of Portlaoise Hospital

Laois Sinn Fein held a meeting at 8pm on Thursday, November 9 at Portlaoise Parish centre.

There was standing room only before the meeting began as the public turned up to have their voices heard.

Extra seating was allocated upstairs in the Parish Centre to cater for the crowd.

The venue holds around 300 people.

TD and Sinn Fein spokesperson for Health, Louise O'Reilly is due to speak at the meeting as well as Laois TD Brian Stanley.

Louise O'Reilly mentioned the huge turnout and how it shows the passion people have for their local health service.

Stay with the Leinster Express for more.