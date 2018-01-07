Bernard O'Shea had a humerous twist on the tango on Dancing With The Stars

There was comedy and lots of surprising potential in the first Dancing With The Stars dance by Laois comedian and 2FM Breakfast Show DJ Bernard O Shea on RTE1 this evening.

Dancing with professional dancer Valeria Milova whose partner won last year, he assured her "you won't win this year".

The duo danced second on the new series, a tango to Video Killed The Radio Star, with the occasional near head butt and lots of laughs from the audience.

"It's horrific. It's like a blur, or your first day in college when you think I'm' not able to do this," Betnard said.

The harshest judge was Brian Redmond who gave him a '2' and said "a health and safety warning, your knees were that bent, and your backside was sticking out that far, I was worried you were going to get splinters off the floor".

Judges also said the Durrow native had good shoulders, a very good frame and a good hold.

In all Bernard scored 10, but the public can add their vote after all five of the 11 dancers dance tonight during an allotted time.

Vote for Bernard then by calling 1513 717101, or text Bernard to 53125, with charges.