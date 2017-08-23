Adele 'Hello' cover in Irish by Portarlington girl smashes 1 million mark on YouTube

Portarlington teenager Shannon Bryan's stunning version of the Adele hit 'Hello' has smashed through the 1,000,000 view mark on YouTube.

The song was produced in Coláiste Lurgan, the Galway gaeltacht college and was uploaded to the college's YouTube channel last September. Impressively the song is sung as gaeilge but it is a seamless translation that ads to the performance.

Shannon, from Gracefield, is a student at Coláiste Iosagáin.

Speaking when the video was first produced, Shannon said she was determined to make singing her career.

“I would love to perform in front of millions of people, I wouldn't say no to any opportunity that comes along, singing is something I adore,” said Shannon, a daughter of Lisa and Conor Bryan.