This video of a Laois sunset and moonrise is the most calming thing you will watch today

This stunning short video captured the beauty of an autumn sunset and moonrise in Ireland.

It was filmed at the scenic Derryounce Lakes in Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border, by talented amateur photographer Derek Griffin.

Derek who is a member of the Portarlington Photography Club, explained to the Leinster Express that it is not actually a video at all.

"The club wanted to do a workshop at Derryounce during the last full moon. Our intention was to do some landscapes with the reflection in the lake, but I wanted to do something different.

"My video is a combination of over four hundred individual images put together to create a time-lapse. It took over two hours to capture all the images and around three hours in post-production. A lot of time goes into creating a time-lapse video," he said.

The good news is you can pick up expert tips from Derek and the other club members, because they are welcoming new members at the moment. Email them at portphotoclub@eircom.net

