Watch: Asbestos roof tiles removed as part of the demolition of Portlaoise primary school

The posters are still on the walls but the children are gone and the demolition crew has moved in at Scoil Bhride NS in Knockmay Portlaoise.

The eight classroom building was long outgrown by over 800 pupils, who relied on 30 prefabs for lessons, leaving them little outdoor play space.

Now their new 32 classroom school is built and will be ready for September on the same site, and the old school is being demolished and removed.

First the 14 man crew from Tinnelly Demolition have had to carefully remove the rooftiles, made from the dangerous substance asbestos.

"They are being bagged up taken in containers to Dublin, and will be dumped in the proper manner," explained the foreman Sean Doyle to the Leinster Express.

No part of the building was reusable.

"It has done its time," he said.

From Monday, the walls will come down, with the entire demolition expected to take five weeks.