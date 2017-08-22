Back to school: Big move to the new Holy Family Campus in Portlaoise gets underway #watch

It is a poignant sight, all the little chairs and desks being carefully removed from what was for almost 200 years, the Sacred Heart School in Portlaoise.

Today marks another final step to a new era for Portlaoise children, with the brand new Holy Family Campus ready to open its doors in nine days time, on August 31.

The movers have arrived and will work all week to transfer furniture to the new campus on the Portlaoise southern circular route.

The Holy Family Junior and Senior Schools will receive a total of 1,400 pupils.

The schools are an amalgamation of Sacred Heart, St Paul's NS and Scoil Mhuire NS in Portlaoise.

The new campus was beset by construction delays, being first due to open in April 2016.

It has two 24 classroom buildings, and a GP hall which is still being completed.