Back to School: Is this the best hairstyle sported by a Junior Infant? We think so! Watch to see her turn around.

Little Junior Infant Lena from Portlaoise must have been up early this morning, if her pretty hairdo is anything to go by!

All the Junior Infants at Scoil Bhride in Knockmay Portlaoise started lessons today, but this little girl stood out for her eyecatching hairdo, a complicated french braid that curved around her head.

Lena Pawelak from Portlaoise said her mother did her hair. Her teachers are now hoping she can come to school and do theirs!

In all 96 Junior Infants started at what is the biggest primary school in Laois.

For a tour of the brand new 32 classroom school, and to see how the other Junior Infants are settling in, click here.