WATCH
Joe 'Hesh' McCormack is laid to rest in his native Portlaoise
Portlaoise councillors form guard of honour as former Mayor is laid to rest
The funeral mass has taken place in Portlaoise of the late Joe Hesh McCormack.
Portlaoise councillors formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege made its way up the Stradbally to Portlaoise cemetery after Mass in SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church.
Read more on the passing of the former Mayor of Portlaoise Joe McCormack here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on