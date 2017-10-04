WATCH

Joe 'Hesh' McCormack is laid to rest in his native Portlaoise

Portlaoise councillors form guard of honour as former Mayor is laid to rest

The funeral mass has taken place in Portlaoise of the late Joe Hesh McCormack.

Portlaoise councillors formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege made its way up the Stradbally to Portlaoise cemetery after Mass in SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church.

