Laois Syrian integration project in Portlaoise in line for national award #WATCH

A Laois project that has welcomed Syrian refugees to Ireland has won a national award.

The Clúid Housing Association, Syrian Refugee Resettlement, Portlaoise has won the Community Integration in Housing award in the Community & Social Housing Awards 2017.

In 2014, Ireland welcomed 90 Syrian refugees. Clúid Housing committed to providing homes to 13 families, a total of 54

people in Portlaoise. The Laois community rallied around in support and now there is a three year integration plan.

Damien English TD, Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal, will launch the winners’ brochure alongside representatives of the winning entries next week in Dublin.

The Portlaoise Syrian project will feature in an exhibition that showcase the diversity and innovative work of the housing associations, housing cooperatives and local authorities participating.

Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) say the Portlaoise initiative and other submitted for the Awards are very much local responses to local housing need.

The Irish Council for Social Housing celebrates the winners of the ICSH Community Housing Awards 2017 on Wednesday, November 15 at the Irish Architectural Archive, 45 Merrion Square E, Dublin 2

The Award Winners

• (Overall Winner) Regeneration: Fold Ireland, Ballygall Road East, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

• Housing for Families: Túath Housing, Thornwood, Beaumont, Dublin 9

• Housing for People with Disabilities: Tinteán Housing, Tinteán Willow, Carlow

• Housing for Older People (Two Winners): St Vincent de Paul, St Micheal's Housing Scheme, Foxford, Mayo (Small Project Winner) and Respond! Housing John’s College, Waterford (Large project Winner)

• Community Integration in Housing: Clúid Housing Association, Syrian Refugee Resettlement, Portlaoise

• Collaboration Initiatives: The Iveagh Trust, Annamore Court, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

• Homeless Projects (Two Winners): Dublin Simon, 33/36 Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1 and Focus Ireland, Greenmount Close, Harold's Cross, Dublin

• Most Creative Supply Response: Waterford County Council, Ormonde Square

• Special Recognition Award: St Vincent de Paul, Upperchurch, Thurles, Tipperary