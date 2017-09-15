Irish children's book author Aislí Madden has announced huge news while at a Portlaoise school

While opening a library at Portlaoise Educate Together NS, the Budda Bugzz author and illustrator had her own big story to tell.

RTE TV presenter, children's author and illustrator Aislí Madden, was special guest at Portlaoise Educate Together NS's opening of their new library on Friday September 15.

She revealed her own exciting news on the day, that her books, teaching mindfulness techniques to children, are to become a television series, with Manchester animators Studio Liddell.

"I am signing a contract later today with a top animation company who intend turning my mindfulness idea into an international TV series," Ms Madden revealed.

The daughter of cookery author Deirdre Madden, Aislí self published "Zenji & the Muzzy Bug: The Mindful & Magical Sleep Solution" in 2014. Her books teach children how to overcome personal issues to achieve mindfulness and success.

"It is important that mindfulness is taught to children. Schools are being introduced to it because it works, it frees up stress for teachers too. I am lucky that I saw a gap in the market. There is no mindfulness TV series for children," she told the Leinster Express at the opening.

It will take about two years to go into production and she plans to have Irish people involved.

The author cut the ribbon on the Harry Potter themed library at Portlaoise Educate Together NS, along with Portlaoise Cllr Mary Sweeney.

"I am a book junkie. I spent more time reading than playing as a child. In these digital times libraries are needed now more than ever, as they provide kids with safe access to knowledge in a safe environment. It is an honour and a privilege to be here today at the opening of this enchanting library," Ms Madden said.

See www.buddabugzz.com/