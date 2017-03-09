All set to pound the Streets of Portlaoise on St Patrick's Day

There will be plenty patriotic runners and walkers out and about the the Streets of Portlaoise on March 17 and not just for the big parade.

The streets of the town will be the venue for the, now annual, Streets of the Portlaoise 5k Road Race on St Patrick's Day.

The Laois Athletics Club says the fast flat course (AAI Measured & Permitted) offers a great atmosphere attracting elite runners, walkers and joggers. The run begins and ends on Main St Portlaoise and is a curtain raiser to the town's parade.

Registration is €15 or €25 to include a long sleeved tshirt. Participants can register online or on the day from 8.30am in the Heritage Hotel Portlaoise.

The start of the race at 11am will be divided into time zones, please adhere to these time zones. Joggers, walkers or taking part with children are asked not to line up at the front of the race. Walkers and participants with buggies must start to the rear.

People are asked to be mindful of other participants and adhere to the instructions of stewards along the course. Headphones are not permitted during the race. Once you have crossed the finish line people are asked to proceed to collect your race medal. Water will also be available at the finish.

Nearly €2000 in cash prizes. Top prizes for first five senior male and female and the following race categories O/40, O/45, O/50 & first Junior male/female (U/20). Also course record cash prizes for both male and female runners along with a medal for all participants.

Changing facilities, refreshments and prize giving in the hotel after race. Parking is available in the multi storey carpark adjacent to the Heritage hotel. Road closures and traffice restrictions will be in place from 10am.

There will also be three juvenille fun runs prior to the main race: U7 – 10am, U10 – 10.10am and U12 – 10.20am. There is an easter egg, medal and bottle of water for all children . Registration for Children’s race is €3.

The race is organised by Portlaoise Athletics club and supported by the People First Credit Union, Portlaoise Heritage Hotel and Mulhalls SuperValu.

Check out the race website for further info here

Queries to sop@portlaoiseathleticclub.com

**IMPORTANT NOTICE RE-TSHIRTS. AS OF 03/03/17, THERE ARE NO LARGE TSHIRTS AVAILABLE. ALL OTHER SIZES STILL AVAILABLE BUT AS THE RACE GETS CLOSER AND REGISTRATIONS CONTINUE, SIZES WILL BE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY**