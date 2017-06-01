Portlaoise rugby man in shake up to see British and Irish Lions play the All Blacks

Portlaoise rugby man Niall Rigney is on the verge of winning a trip of the lifetime to see the British and Irish Lions take on the All Blacks in New Zealand.

The Portlaoise native, who is rooted in Laois sport, is one of a handful of people who are in with a chance to win the AIG all-expenses paid trip to New Zealand.

AIG had phenomenal response to its Ultimate All Blacks Experience competition and out of the thousands of entries nine incredibly lucky entrees were drawn as finalists.

As a finalist Niall had to prove to the judges that he was the ultimate fan. He worked hard at work making a video with Fionn Ging and the rest are the current U14 players at Portlaoise RFC at the clubs grounds in Togher.

He is one eight brothers, who played rugby, hurling and football at various levels for Portlaoise, Laois and Ireland. Niall has also coached widely including a stint with the Laois senior hurling team. Niall's brother Brian won 8 caps for his country between 1991 and 1992.

Niall will find out on Friday, June 2 if he his sporting dream will come true.